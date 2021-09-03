PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,335 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $41,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $320.66 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $323.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day moving average of $306.20.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

