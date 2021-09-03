PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,180 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $39,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $382.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.93.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

