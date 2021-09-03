PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $40,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 507,779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,670,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,406,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 319,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 157,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

