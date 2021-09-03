PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The Clorox worth $35,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.