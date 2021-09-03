PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott International worth $43,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

