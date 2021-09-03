PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $33,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

