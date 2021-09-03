PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $29.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $29,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $150.16 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average is $138.51.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

