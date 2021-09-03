PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $29 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Eastman Chemical worth $28,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

