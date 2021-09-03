PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $30.62 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Hill-Rom worth $30,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

