PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $33.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $308.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

