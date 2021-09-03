PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34.88 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $34,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

