PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $39.77 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $39,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

