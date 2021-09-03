PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $45.74 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $45,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $11,012,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 315,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

