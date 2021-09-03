PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $46.90 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,121 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of FMC worth $46,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

NYSE:FMC opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.