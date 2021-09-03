PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $38,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

