PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $578.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $595.56 and its 200 day moving average is $541.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

