PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,416 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $45,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

