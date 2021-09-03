PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 263,442 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $40,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dollar General by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $224.96 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day moving average is $211.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.