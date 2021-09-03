PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 26,484 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,484 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Corning worth $30,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 44.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 11.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 14.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

GLW opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.