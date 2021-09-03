PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,983 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $44,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

