PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.45% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $42,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $59.62 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

