PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $264.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

