Polis Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $4,178.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.00 or 0.01203392 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.