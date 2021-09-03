PolkaCover (CVR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.87 Million

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $235,250.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00154234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.09 or 0.07788288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.66 or 1.00299791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00823135 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

