Polkamarkets (POLK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $792,513.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $792,513.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.