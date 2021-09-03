Polychain Monsters (PMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.00 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $73.00 million and $4.12 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $21.70 or 0.00043169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00786934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00046596 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,393,813 coins and its circulating supply is 3,363,556 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.