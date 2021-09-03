Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $509.80 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 113.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 128.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $509.80 million and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.27 or 0.00431699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

