Poolz Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.28 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $5.28 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $7.72 or 0.00015444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00132457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00162523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.84 or 0.07906573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.10 or 1.00429748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00814321 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

