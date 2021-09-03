Portion Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.24 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Portion has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $181,205.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00787741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

