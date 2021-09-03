PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Trading Down 12.1%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)’s stock price fell 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

PostNL NV provides mail, parcels, and support services, both physical and digital. It offers new services by combining state-of-the-art logistics, digital applications and the right communications channels. The company operates through the following segments: Parcel and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other.

