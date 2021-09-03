Power Ledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Power Ledger has a market cap of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00125304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.00788961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Power Ledger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

