PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Tops $57.35 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. PowerPool has a market cap of $57.35 million and $3.75 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00129082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00791722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046860 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,242,237 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

