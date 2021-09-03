PowerPool Price Tops $1.64 (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. PowerPool has a total market cap of $56.25 million and $3.37 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,242,237 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

