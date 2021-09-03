PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. 67,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,883. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

