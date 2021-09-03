PRIA Price Reaches $3.95 on Major Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. PRIA has a market capitalization of $274,232.95 and approximately $1,632.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00007954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIA has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00123130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00789960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00046863 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.