Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Insider Timothy Nguyen Sells 1,180,000 Shares

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 219,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,344. Project Angel Parent LLC has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

