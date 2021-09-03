PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 2,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 35,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

