ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $150.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $152.82.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

