ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,801,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 82,832,945 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.