Prospect Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,658 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,107% compared to the typical volume of 303 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 169,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 110,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,515,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

