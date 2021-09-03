Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,517 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises approximately 5.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Align Technology worth $54,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,095,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock traded down $14.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $714.41. 4,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,561. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $731.72. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.56.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

