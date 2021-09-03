Provoco Token (VOCO) Achieves Market Cap of $49,987.40

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $49,987.40 and approximately $18.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00784252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.