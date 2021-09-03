PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. PTC posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.48.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in PTC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

