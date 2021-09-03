Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Public Storage worth $32,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $209.47 and a fifty-two week high of $331.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

