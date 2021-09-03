Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 355 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $14,231.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00.

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,373. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

