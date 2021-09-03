PumaPay (PMA) Price Down 15.4% This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $663,637.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00061475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00126451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.07 or 0.00785612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00046874 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

