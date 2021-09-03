PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the quarter. PVH accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.89% of PVH worth $835,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,601. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

