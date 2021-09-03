Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 786,825 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 786,825 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up about 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.01% of Amdocs worth $406,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

