Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,275,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of MetLife worth $315,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.21. 236,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,101. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

