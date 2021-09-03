Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.90% of Voya Financial worth $290,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 42,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.44. 24,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,346. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

